All government services in construction sector available online, AI Minister says

"Today, 54 government services are provided in the construction sector, and all of them are available online. This simplifies the process of obtaining services for citizens and businesses. The most popular services are those related to assigning addresses to real estate objects, providing materials for design, issuing permits for commissioning objects, and approving preliminary designs," said the minister.

According to him, the main workload falls on the planning and design stages.

Last year, 96% of services were provided electronically, which indicates a high level of digitalization in the industry.

Earlier, Qazinform reported in January the country’s construction volume rose by 14.4% to 172 billion tenge.