All corruption reports involving officials at various levels to be thoroughly investigated – Tokayev

According to the President, over the past three years alone, from 2023 to 2025, a total of 3,168 corruption-related offences have been identified. Of these, 2,165 were committed by civil servants, while the remainder involved other individuals, including employees of the so-called quasi-public sector. The total amount exceeds 248 billion tenge. In the first ten months of this year alone, 751 corruption-related offences were committed, including 546 by civil servants and 205 by other individuals, among them employees of the quasi-public sector.

"Therefore, all reports of corruption offences involving officials at various levels will be promptly and thoroughly investigated by the NSC Anti-Corruption Service, with the participation of the Prosecutor General’s Office. Our Constitution enshrines the principle of equality of all citizens before the law. We must uphold this principle," he stressed.

On November 12, the National Security Committee confirmed the detention of the heads of Samruk-Kazyna and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), who are suspected of committing corruption-related offences.