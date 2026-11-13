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    All corruption reports involving officials at various levels to be thoroughly investigated – Tokayev

    15:46, 13 November 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during an operational meeting of the Security Council that all reports of corruption offences involving officials at various levels would be promptly and thoroughly investigated by the Anti-Corruption Service of the National Security Committee (NSC), with the participation of the Prosecutor General’s Office, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.

    All corruption reports involving officials at various levels to be thoroughly investigated – Tokayev
    Photo credit: Akorda

    According to the President, over the past three years alone, from 2023 to 2025, a total of 3,168 corruption-related offences have been identified. Of these, 2,165 were committed by civil servants, while the remainder involved other individuals, including employees of the so-called quasi-public sector. The total amount exceeds 248 billion tenge. In the first ten months of this year alone, 751 corruption-related offences were committed, including 546 by civil servants and 205 by other individuals, among them employees of the quasi-public sector.

    "Therefore, all reports of corruption offences involving officials at various levels will be promptly and thoroughly investigated by the NSC Anti-Corruption Service, with the participation of the Prosecutor General’s Office. Our Constitution enshrines the principle of equality of all citizens before the law. We must uphold this principle," he stressed.

    On November 12, the National Security Committee confirmed the detention of the heads of Samruk-Kazyna and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), who are suspected of committing corruption-related offences.

    President of Kazakhstan Corruption-related crimes Combating corruption Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund KazakhstanTemirZholy Kazakhstan Railways Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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