All children should have equal opportunities no matter where they live, President

Another highlight is to eliminate the education gap between cities and rural settlements. For the past four years, we updated material and technical resources in over 4,000 rural schools. New libraries, canteens and gyms were built there, the Head of State said.

He said the work will continue further.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said all children should have equal opportunities, no matter where they live. “That is the key goal of the Comfortable School national project,” he emphasized.

As earlier reported, the annual August Conference of Kazakhstani Teachers with the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Deputy Prime Minister Yermek Kosherbayev has kicked off in Astana.