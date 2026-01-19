Aliya Adambayeva tapped to lead Dara Presidential Initiatives Foundation

Aliya Adambayeva brings over 25 years of professional experience across the media, public, and financial sectors.

Throughout her career, she has held several high-level leadership roles, including Deputy Chairperson and Member of the Management Board of the Almaty Development Center, and Director of the Information and Communications Department within the press service of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

Her extensive background also includes serving as Deputy Director of the Central Communications Service and as an Advisor to the Akim (Mayor) of Almaty. Previously, Aliya Adambayeva held senior editorial and management positions at Kazakhstan’s leading business and socio-political media outlets.

The newly-appointed head of the Foundation holds a degree in Journalism and a Master’s degree in Economics and Business. Her academic credentials also include an MBA and an Executive MBA.

