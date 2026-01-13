Kazakh President appoints representative for negotiations with the U.S.

The Head of State decreed to entrust Yerzhan Kazykhan, Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva (Switzerland), with the duties of the President’s Representative in the negotiation process with the United States of America on key issues of bilateral cooperation.

He was born on August 21, 1964. He graduated from the Leningrad State University, Diplomatic Academy of the USSR Foreign Ministry.

Throughout his career, Kazykhan has served in many capacities, namely, Assistant to the President of Kazakhstan, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Permanent Representative to the United Nations, New York, and Ambassador to Cuba concurrently, and director at the Department of Multilateral Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Since 2025 has been acting as Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva.