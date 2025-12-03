Alimkhanuly’s team and WBO respond to doping allegations

Alimkhanuly’s team said they were as surprised by the news as many of his fans.

“We feel that many fans share our disappointment. So many brothers held hands and prayed for each other. The fight we had been anticipating will not take place. We were surprised because the first VADA test came back clean, while the second one is disputed. We did not change our diet or vitamins between the tests and cannot understand how this happened. So much effort, blood, and sweat have gone into our preparation. We have been away from home in another country for four months, incurring expenses and being apart from family. This news has been very hard for us. We are a team that has always stood for clean sport,” the team said.

They noted that several measures are already being taken to clarify all the details.

“Managers and lawyers are actively working on the case. We have requested a retest, and the second version of the previous analysis is also under review, with laboratory tests ongoing. We are awaiting updates from the specialists. High-level sport comes with its challenges, but we will overcome them. The most important thing is not to lose heart,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, WBO President Gustavo Oliveira issued an official statement confirming that the organization has launched its own investigation into Alimkhanuly’s positive doping test.

“WBO confirms receiving official notification from VADA regarding the adverse analytical finding (positive test) for the mentioned fighter. An administrative process will be initiated through a formal Show Cause notice. WBO will provide the boxer and his representatives with full rights, proper proceedings, and the opportunity to submit all relevant evidence, explanations, and supporting documentation,” Gustavo Oliveira said.

The WBO emphasized that its anti-doping program is based on strict liability. This means that if a prohibited substance is detected in a WBO participant’s system, establishing a violation does not require proof of intent, fault, negligence, or deliberate use.

Oliveira wrote on social media that the athlete has a personal responsibility to ensure that prohibited substances do not enter his body and is fully accountable for any detected banned substance.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Premier Boxing Champions, the organizers of the December 6 event in San Antonio, have announced that Kazakh middleweight WBO and IBF champion Janibek Alimkhanuly has been taken off the fight card.