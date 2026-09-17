Alimkhanuly’s earnings for Sheeraz title fight revealed

The purse bid was held on September 16 at the WBO headquarters in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The auction was called after the fighters’ teams failed to reach an agreement by the September 10 deadline. Promoter Frank Warren, who represents the British champion, submitted the winning bid of $1,001,809, beating Top Rank’s offer of $820,000. The minimum bid was $300,000.

Under WBO rules, the purse will be split 75-25 in favor of reigning champion Sheeraz, who is guaranteed around $751,356. Alimkhanuly is set to receive approximately $250,452.

The winning bid gives Queensberry Promotions the right to determine the date and venue of the fight, as well as the broadcaster. The bout is being considered for November 28 or December 5, with London, Birmingham, and New York among the possible host cities.

Top Rank, meanwhile, had proposed staging the fight in Las Vegas in the second half of December, but lost the bid.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s unbeaten boxer Janibek Alimkhanuly climbed to second in the WBO super middleweight rankings.