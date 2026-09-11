Algeria closes airspace to UAE-registered aircraft

According to the Algeria Press Service (APS), citing a statement from the Ministry of National Defence, the decision follows Algeria’s severance of diplomatic relations with the UAE.

The restrictions took effect at midnight on September 11, 2026, and apply to all UAE-registered civilian and military aircraft.

However, UAE commercial flights to and from Houari Boumediene International Airport in Algiers are exempt. These services will continue until the end of 2026, when the contract expires, the ministry said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Algeria had severed diplomatic relations with the UAE, citing what it described as repeated provocative or hostile actions by Abu Dhabi.