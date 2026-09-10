Algeria severs diplomatic ties with UAE

Algeria’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that ⁠the UAE’s actions had reached a point where they could no longer be considered acceptable and that it had “exhausted all means of preserving bilateral relations”.

The UAE ambassador was summoned, informed of the decision, and given 48 hours to comply.

There was no immediate response from the UAE.

Relations between Algeria and the United Arab Emirates have steadily deteriorated in recent years, as the two capitals adopted opposing stances on key regional issues, including the long‑running Western Sahara dispute.

Earlier, it was reported that a South Korean government team tasked with assessing the security situation near the Strait of Hormuz returned from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday.