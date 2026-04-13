Alfred Schnittke evening to take place in Kazakh capital

On 17 April, at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall, the Astana Opera musicians and guest artists will present a rich programme of the master’s signature pieces.

Virtuoso performances of rare works will be given by the Astana Opera Orchestra musicians – violinist Anel Shakirova and flautist Balzhan Saparova, as well as pianists Saltanat Akbasova and Bekzat Akhmerov. The performers will explore the diverse, and often contrasting, sides of the legacy of one of the last century’s most significant composers.

“Alfred Schnittke’s work is highly accessible; it is difficult not to be moved by it. It stands at a crossroads, serving as a gateway into the world of ‘serious avant-garde’. Through his mastery of polystylism, he created works so diametrically opposed in character that it is sometimes hard to believe they were written by the same person. That is his uniqueness: you feel as though you are hearing music from different centuries, even though the composer is one and the same,” says Anel Shakirova, the orchestra’s sub-principal first violin.

The evening’s programme is designed to showcase this incredible breadth of range. The performers will present three major works that evoke three distinct eras. Balzhan Saparova and Saltanat Akbasova will perform the Suite in the Old Style arranged for flute and piano, which could easily be mistaken for authentic Baroque. The famous Gogol Suite, from the music for the play The Inspector’s Tale, will be performed in an arrangement for two pianos by Bekzat Akhmerov and Saltanat Akbasova. This format lends a special richness to the sound, allowing the pianists to subtly support one another in conveying Schnittke’s ironic intonations. Anel herself, together with her husband, pianist Bekzat Akhmerov, will perform the Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 1, a work distinguished by its brilliance, depth, and internal complexity.

“This sonata encompasses the entire spectrum of human experience, from meditative tranquillity to explosive expression. Schnittke appears here as both a master of stylisation and a bold experimenter. The finale contains unexpected allusions to popular songs – a kind of creative ‘hooliganism’ – giving the music an ironic edge,” the violinist notes. “Technically, however, this is an incredibly demanding work. It requires virtuoso leaps and double-stopping from the violinist, while the pianist must ‘prepare’ the piano – muting the strings with a special plate to achieve a unique, almost mystical timbre. Such techniques transform these familiar instruments into an entire palette of new sounds.”

For Anel Shakirova, this concert holds a deep personal significance. “My artistic partnership with my husband, Bekzat Akhmerov, began in our youth, when we first discovered chamber music together. We prepared this sonata for our final exams at the University of the Arts, and returning to it all these years later at the Astana Opera is truly special. The opera house has become my professional home, and I have long dreamed of performing this music here. Although we have performed together for many years, this is the first time we will take this stage in this particular chamber format – as a duo. Our busy schedules mean that joint programmes like this are rare, making this a particularly joyful and moving occasion for us,” Anel shares.

“Working in different configurations is an invaluable experience for me and an opportunity to maintain professional flexibility. Saltanat Akbasova is a sensitive and technically brilliant performer, while Balzhan Saparova is a virtuoso flautist with a rigorous Moscow training. Preparing for a concert like this always becomes a lively exchange of ideas, where we learn from one another and grow together. This openness to new interpretations perfectly complements the reliable foundation of my long-standing musical partnership with Bekzat,” Anel Shakirova concludes.

To note, Maria Mudryak returns to Violetta after 10 years in La Traviata at Astana Opera.