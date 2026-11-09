Alexander Shevchenko secures main draw spot at Stockholm ATP 250

In the final qualifying round, Shevchenko, Kazakhstan’s second-ranked player and world No. 107, faced Britain’s Jacob Fearnley, who is ranked 90th in the ATP rankings.

The Kazakhstani tennis player won in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4. The match lasted one hour and 15 minutes.

During the encounter, Shevchenko served four aces and converted all three of his break-point opportunities, while Fearnley recorded three aces.

Shevchenko had also secured a convincing 6-1, 6-1 victory over Norway’s Viktor Durasovic in the opening round of qualifying.

His opponent in the main draw will be determined later.

The ATP 250 tournament in Stockholm will run from November 9 through 15.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Elena Rybakina pulled out of the WTA Finals due to physical concerns.