Alexander Bublik reaches EFG Swiss Open Gstaad semifinal

In the quarterfinal, Bublik faced Argentinian Francisco Comesaña (ranked 74th) and beat him in two sets - 6:4, 6:3. The match lasted for one hour and 13 minutes.

In the semifinal, Bublik is set to face the winner of Jerome Kym (Switzerland, ranked 154th) vs Arthur Cazaux (France, ranked 116th) match.

Second-seeded Alexander Bublik is one of the main contenders for the title. The number 1 seed is Norwegian tennis player Casper Ruud (ranked 13th).

The cash prize of the tournament is €596,035. The winner will receive €90,675 and 250 rating points.

Earlier it was reported that Bublik defeated his countryman Alexander Shevchenko 6-2, 6-3 in the 2025 EFG Swiss Open Gstaad second round match.