Alexander Bublik off to winning start in US Open doubles

In the first round, Bublik and Shang defeated Argentina’s Sebastian Baez and Hungary’s Fabian Marozsan in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4.

In the second round, Bublik and Shang will face the winners of the match between New Zealand’s Finn Reynolds and James Watt, and Argentina’s Guido Andreozzi and France’s Manuel Guinard.

In the US Open singles event, Bublik was eliminated in the third round by American Tommy Paul.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s top-ranked women’s doubles player Anna Danilina had opened her US Open doubles campaign with a first-round victory.