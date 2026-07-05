Alexander Bublik battles into Wimbledon 2026 fourth round

The world No. 11 and 10th seed defeated world No. 19 and 17th-seeded American Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(11), 4-6, 6-3 in a third-round match.

The match lasted four hours and 10 minutes. Bublik hit 48 aces, committed six double faults, and converted one of his 10 break points.

The victory advances the Kazakhstani to the Wimbledon fourth round, where he will face world No. 7 American Taylor Fritz for a place in the quarterfinals.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik was eliminated in the first round of Wimbledon doubles.