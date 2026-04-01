Alexander Bublik advances in Madrid Open doubles

In the first round, Bublik and Polmans faced the Brazilian duo of Orlando Luz and Rafael Matos, defeating them in three sets – 6-3, 6-7, 10-6. The match lasted 1 hour and 33 minutes.

With this victory, the Kazakhstani player and his partner advanced to the round of 16, where they will face Marcelo Arévalo and Mate Pavić.

The total prize fund for the Madrid tournament stands at 8,235,540 euros. The winners of the doubles event will each receive 409,520 euros and earn 1,000 ranking points.

Earlier, Qazinform reported world No. 2 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan kicked off her WTA 1000 campaign in Madrid with a victory over Romania's Elena-Gabriela Ruse.