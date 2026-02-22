Alert issued as yellow dust pummels South Korea

Authorities issued a yellow dust "caution" alert at 2 p.m. for Seoul and southern and eastern parts of Gyeonggi Province -- the second lowest of the four-tier system -- after fine dust levels exceeded 300 micrograms per cubic meter for over two hours.

A fine dust level of 81-150 micrograms per cubic meter is categorized as "bad," while 151 micrograms per cubic meter or higher is classified as "very bad."

As of 2 p.m., the average hourly fine dust level in Seoul reached 311 micrograms per cubic meter, 318 micrograms per cubic meter in Gyeonggi Province that surrounds the capital, and 341 micrograms per cubic meter in the western province of South Chungcheong.

Yellow dust carried by the winds is forecast to travel further south later in the day.

The National Institute of Environmental Research expects fine dust in the southeastern provinces of North and South Gyeongsang and the southern resort island of Jeju to reach "very bad" levels in late afternoon.

Yellow dust is forecast to sweep the country on Monday, with fine dust in the broader capital area and the eastern province of Gangwon expected to reach "very bad" levels in the morning.

Earlier, all South Korean passenger airlines completely banned the in-flight use of power banks amid growing safety concerns.