EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Aldiyar Serik pockets another gold at Islamic Solidarity Games

    17:57, 20 November 2025

    Kazakh jiu-jitsu athlete Aldiyar Serik added another gold medal to Kazakhstan's tally at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Aldiyar Serik pockets another gold at Islamic Solidarity Games
    Photo credit: Nurgali Zhumagazy/The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    The Kazakhstani defeated Saudi competitor Mohammed Bin Huraymil in the 69 kg final. 

    With this victory, Kazakhstan’s national team has now collected a total of 13 gold medals.

    Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported, Kazakhstan’s jiu-jitsu athlete Marian Zhuravleva (-70kg) has claimed the gold medal at the tournament. 

    Sport Kazakhstan Saudi Arabia
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All