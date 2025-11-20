Aldiyar Serik pockets another gold at Islamic Solidarity Games
17:57, 20 November 2025
Kazakh jiu-jitsu athlete Aldiyar Serik added another gold medal to Kazakhstan's tally at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The Kazakhstani defeated Saudi competitor Mohammed Bin Huraymil in the 69 kg final.
With this victory, Kazakhstan’s national team has now collected a total of 13 gold medals.
Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported, Kazakhstan’s jiu-jitsu athlete Marian Zhuravleva (-70kg) has claimed the gold medal at the tournament.