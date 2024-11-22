Aldar Kose Beardless Deceiver to be screened at 17th Eurasia International Film Festival in Almaty

“The current year is of particular significance for us, as it marks 90 years since the establishment of Kazakhfilm film studio, 40 years since it was named after Shaken Aimanov and his 110th anniversary. Aimanov made a significant contribution to the evolution of Kazakh cinema and served as an inspiration to numerous generations of filmmakers. The resumption of the film festival after a hiatus marks a new phase in the development of Kazakhstani cinema,” Aidar Omarov, acting president of the Kazakhfilm National Film Studio, said.

One of the key festival’s events will be the screening of a newly restored version of the 1964 film Aldar Kose Beardless Deceiver directed by Shaken Aimanov. This event will serve as a tribute to the celebrated director and provide an opportunity for attendees to view his work in a new light.

The program of the 17th International Film Festival Eurasia will include an international contest among the countries of Central Asia and the Turkic world, as well as masterclasses and business meetings. All events will take place at Kinopark 11 IMAX Esentai cinema and business venues at the Kazakh National Academy of Arts named after Temirbek Zhurgenov.

The festival facilitates cultural dialogue and provides a platform for emerging cinematic talent.