Alcaraz vs. Djokovic: Who will win the Australian Open title

Djokovic is aiming to make tennis history by winning a record 25th Grand Slam title, a feat no player has previously achieved. Meanwhile, Alcaraz is seeking his first Australian Open crown - the only major title still missing from his collection.

If the 22-year-old Spaniard wins the final, he will become the youngest man in the Open era to complete a career Grand Slam, having claimed singles titles at all four major tournaments: the Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open.

By reaching the final in Melbourne, Alcaraz has already set several records. He took part in the third-longest match in Australian Open history, lasting five hours and 27 minutes, which he described as one of the most physically demanding matches of his career. He also became the youngest player in the Open era to reach the singles final at all four Grand Slam tournaments and the youngest to reach four consecutive Grand Slam finals.

Only Bjorn Borg reached more major finals than Alcaraz before the age of 23.

The Australian Open men’s final between Alcaraz and Djokovic is scheduled for Sunday at 7:30 p.m. local time (8:30 a.m. GMT).

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s top tennis player Elena Rybakina won the 2026 Australian Open, defeating Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in a three-set final, 6–4, 4–6, 6–4.