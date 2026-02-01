EN
    Alcaraz defeats Djokovic to win first Australian Open title

    18:07, 1 February 2026

    Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic to win his first Australian Open title, Qazinform News Agency reports. 

    Alcaraz defeats Djokovic to win first Australian Open
    Photo credit: championat.com

    Alcaraz beat Djokovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 in the men's singles finals at the 2026 Australian Open.

    Their clash lasted three hours and two minutes.

    It is worth reminding, Kazakh Elena Rybakina was crowned Australian Open 2026 champion.

