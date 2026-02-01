Alcaraz defeats Djokovic to win first Australian Open title

Alcaraz beat Djokovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 in the men's singles finals at the 2026 Australian Open.

Their clash lasted three hours and two minutes.

HISTORY MADE 🏆



Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam, capturing his first Australian Open title and his 7th Grand Slam 👑#AustralianOpen | #Alcaraz pic.twitter.com/3rH0InSC4C — ATP Tour (@atptour) February 1, 2026

It is worth reminding, Kazakh Elena Rybakina was crowned Australian Open 2026 champion.