Alcaraz defeats Djokovic to win first Australian Open title
18:07, 1 February 2026
Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic to win his first Australian Open title, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Alcaraz beat Djokovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 in the men's singles finals at the 2026 Australian Open.
Their clash lasted three hours and two minutes.
HISTORY MADE 🏆— ATP Tour (@atptour) February 1, 2026
Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam, capturing his first Australian Open title and his 7th Grand Slam 👑#AustralianOpen | #Alcaraz pic.twitter.com/3rH0InSC4C
It is worth reminding, Kazakh Elena Rybakina was crowned Australian Open 2026 champion.