Albania appoints virtual minister to lead anti-corruption drive

Prime Minister Edi Rama, who has begun his fourth term in office, presented the updated composition of his government and emphasized that Diella will be responsible for managing and distributing state tenders. The appointment marks a milestone in Albania’s efforts to digitalize governance and combat corruption through technological innovation.

Speaking at the International Conference on Governance in Tirana, Rama emphasized how digital solutions and artificial intelligence are reshaping public administration.

“We created a model that works for us through artificial intelligence, and what the others did in seven years. Croatia, seven years, we can do in less than two years. And we are doing it very fast. So, it would have been impossible without technology. Or public procurement, we have made a lot of progress,” the Prime Minister said.

He also announced Albania’s ambition to roll out Europe’s first fully AI-driven procurement system, designed to ensure transparency and minimize opportunities for corruption.

“Now we are aiming to have the first model in Europe of AI public procurement, full form from A to Z, which will practically make public procurement transparent and not at all contestable,” Rama explained.

According to the Prime Minister, Albania’s digital governance initiatives could serve as an exportable model for other nations. Developed in cooperation with Microsoft, the AI procurement system may eventually be marketed abroad as a tool for fighting corruption.

“But if we succeed, I’m sure that a lot of countries will love it. And that’s why when we started the cooperation with Microsoft, we made sure that they acknowledged us the right on the model so we can sell it. And it will be really a great thing, you know, to say you want to fight corruption, buy this model from us. It would be fantastic,” Rama noted.

The government’s decision to integrate an AI-powered minister reflects its broader strategy of aligning with the European Union while embracing technological innovation as a driver of institutional reform.

