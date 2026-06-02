Alatau to become first fully digital city - President

“The Alatau City Development Council together with the municipal administration will have to adopt an effective financial and economic model of long-term sustainable development. We need to approve the fundamental documents of the city’s strategic planning. Investors, partners, and citizens must understand what Alatau will look like in 10, 20, and 30 years. Alatau City will become the first fully digital city, where infrastructure, urban services, and the economy are integrated through big data, advanced technologies, and smart management. These are the key benchmarks," said the President.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that all strategic documents - the long-term plan, the master plan, and the development strategy - must be adopted by the end of 2026.

Earlier, at the meeting, President Tokayev said that Alatau must become a new hub of business activity and innovation.