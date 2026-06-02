Head of State reviews progress of Alatau city development

At present, the city’s territory covers 88,000 hectares and is divided into four functional zones, which will be developed gradually up to the year 2050.

Growth points and priority areas for urban development have also been identified, and a roadmap for the development of trunk infrastructure is being implemented.

A constitutional law establishing a new governance model has been adopted. At present, the Gate City residential district is actively developing, where a new school has already been built under the 'comfortable shchool' project.

The city hosts five backbone enterprises: Mareven Food, KNAUF, Fruit Art, Dolce Pharm, and the Almaty Fan Plant.

Photo credit: Akorda

At the same time, a pool of 53 investment projects worth more than 2 trillion tenge has been formed.

Photo credit: Akorda

In particular, PepsiCo company is building the largest potato processing plant in Central Asia, while Mars Petcare is implementing the region’s first modern pet food production project. KHAN TENGRI BIOPHARMA is engaged in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, and Istkomtrans together with G-Trans are forming a logistics cluster.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Head of State was also presented with the Iconic Complex project - a flagship multifunctional complex in Alatau, which will be built in the Gate District.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Almaty region on a working trip.