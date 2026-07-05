Alatau City eyes 4 billion USD in investments

Over 50 projects have already drawn preliminary investor interest.

While binding agreements have not yet been signed, investors have studied the regulatory framework and conditions in detail.

He said areas of interest include education, eco-friendly production, digital assets, and other sectors.

Arman Tastanbekov emphasized a strong interest expressed by Korean and Singaporean investors.

Global corporations already are present in Alatau, including Mars which is building a factory and PepsiCo.

Talks with European companies are underway, with memorandums of understanding under discussion.

It was earlier reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev priotirized Alatau’s development as a “city of the future” at the 38th plenary session of the Foreign Investors Council.