Alatau City added to Almaty agglomeration

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov signed the appropriate resolution on November 5, 2026.

Under the amendments, Alatau City has been added to the Almaty agglomeration, which is centered around the city of Almaty. It replaces the previous entry listed as No. 5.

Several settlements have been removed from the Almaty agglomeration, including Zarechnoye, Arna, Zhanadaur, Zhanatalap, Yntymak, and Koyankus.

In addition, the settlement of Nurly has been included in the Astana agglomeration, centered around the capital.

The document amends Governmental Resolution No. 486 as of June 19, 2023, “On approval of the list and composition of agglomerations.”

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan had secured a potential investment portfolio worth more than $2 billion for projects in Alatau city following an investment roadshow across Europe.