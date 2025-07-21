Alaska Airlines requests halting all its flights over IT outage

The airline said it requested the ground stop after experiencing an IT outage that began on Sunday night.

"At approximately 8 p.m. Pacific on Sunday, Alaska Airlines experienced an IT outage that’s impacting our operations.

"We requested a temporary, system-wide ground stop for Alaska and Horizon Air flights until the issue is resolved," a spokesperson for the airline told Fox News in a statement.

Apologizing for the incident, the spokesperson added that there will be "residual" effects on our operations throughout the evening, and noted: "If you are traveling tonight, please check the status of your flight before leaving for the airport."

A notice on the airline’s website also acknowledged that it is currently experiencing issues with its IT systems.

The FAA’s status page also indicated that all destinations were affected by the ground stop of Alaska Airlines’ mainline aircraft.

