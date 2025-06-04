EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Alan Kurmangaliyev moves up in updated WTT rankings

    09:16, 4 June 2025

    The International Table Tennis Federation on Tuesday released its updated singles rankings, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Alan Kurmangaliyev skyrockets in updated WTT rankings
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    According to the ranking, Kazakhstani table tennis player Alan Kurmangaliyev climbed two spots to reach the 6th position in the U19 category.

    Currently, Felix Lebrun of France tops the ranking. 

    As reported earlier, Kurmangaliyev has won a gold medal at the recent WTT Youth Contender in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

    Table Tennis Sport Kazakhstan Ranking
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All