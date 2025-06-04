Alan Kurmangaliyev moves up in updated WTT rankings
09:16, 4 June 2025
The International Table Tennis Federation on Tuesday released its updated singles rankings, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
According to the ranking, Kazakhstani table tennis player Alan Kurmangaliyev climbed two spots to reach the 6th position in the U19 category.
Currently, Felix Lebrun of France tops the ranking.
As reported earlier, Kurmangaliyev has won a gold medal at the recent WTT Youth Contender in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.