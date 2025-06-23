Ala-Too Resort, largest ski cluster in Central Asia, to receive up to 850,000 tourists per year

According to him, the project includes three main resorts: Zhyrgalan, Ak-Bulak and Boz-Uchuk. At the resort, which will operate all 4 seasons thanks to a natural snow and snow retention system, the ski season is extended to 7 months a year.

Zharkynbek Maksutov noted that the Ala-Too Resort project has the potential to become an important center for ski tourism, attracting tourists from all over the world. It will also contribute to the development of the region's infrastructure, the creation of jobs and the improvement of the socio-economic situation in the Issyk-Kul region.

"Last year, survey work was carried out for the construction of facilities, roads and power supply in the area where the project is being implemented. Along with this, preparatory work was completed on the construction of a cable car, water intake, treatment facilities and two substations," he said.

Ala-Too Resort is planned to be completed by the end of 2026. By this time, two cable car lines with a length of 4 km will be built. According to the plan, 3 resorts, ski slopes with a total length of about 250 km will be built.

It is also expected that after the project is implemented, about 5 thousand jobs will be created. The resorts will be able to receive up to 850 thousand tourists per year.

President Sadyr Zhaparov, who personally supervises the implementation of the project, noted that the implementation of the Ala-Too Resort project is of strategic importance for the development of tourism and the country's economy. Also, the creation of a ski cluster will help attract foreign investment, increase employment and strengthen Kyrgyzstan's position in the global tourism market.

