226,364 foreign tourists visit Mongolia so far this year

During the period, the majority of foreign tourists in Mongolia came from China, Russia and South Korea, the data showed.

Currently, Mongolia's economy relies heavily on the export of mineral resources. Tourism promotion is considered one of the priorities for diversifying the country's economy and increasing the competitiveness of its tourism in the context of global competition.

According to the country's Ministry of Culture, Sport, Tourism and Youth, the Mongolian government has decided to continue the "Years to Visit Mongolia" tourism program until 2028 to promote the development of four-season tourism in the country.

It is expected that by 2028, Mongolia plans to receive a total of 2 million foreign tourists as part of its policy to support the tourism sector under the official motto "Go Mongolia".

The landlocked Asian country received a total of 727,400 foreign tourists in 2024, earning 1.6 billion dollars from the tourism sector.

Earlier it was reported that Mongolia is set to sign trade agreement with EAEU in June 2025.