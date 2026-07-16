Al-Farabi Kazakh National University to launch its branch in China

The two universities signed a cooperation memorandum under which the new branch campus will initially offer three academic programs, including electrical engineering and artificial intelligence, with 100 students to be admitted to each program in the first phase.

KazNU Rector Zhanseit Tuimebayev described the opening of the university's branch in China as a historic milestone. He noted the growing interest among Chinese students in KazNU, saying the university currently has around 7,000 international students, including nearly 2,200 from China, reflecting increasing confidence in Kazakhstan's higher education system and the university's international reputation.

One of China's leading universities, Soochow University was founded in 1900 and today has around 60,000 students, more than 5,000 faculty members and 37 schools and faculties. It is ranked 114th in the QS Asia University Rankings.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the city of Alatau is set to become a new hub for talent, technology, and investment in Eurasia.