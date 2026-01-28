Aktobe region to launch USD 500 mln chrome processing project

Photo credit: Kazakh Invest

The project is being carried out by Sichuan YinHe Chemical Co. Ltd., one of the world’s largest chrome processing companies. It envisions the creation of a modern production complex for deep processing of chrome‑containing raw materials, producing fertilizers, chemical products, metallurgical components, and biologically active additives.

Its planned capacity is estimated at 200,000 tons of products per year. Projected annual output will hit almost 1 billion US dollars.

Around 500 million US dollars will be invested in the project. Once commsioned, it will generate more than 600 new jobs.

“During a systematic analysis of the investment potential of Aktobe region, the chrome and chemical‑metallurgical industry was identified as a priority area, taking into account the region’s resource base, export potential, and opportunities to form a full production cycle. Implementation of the project will significantly expand the depth of raw material processing and reduce exports of raw semi‑finished products,” Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakh Invest National Company JSC Sultangali Kinzhakulov said.

As part of project preparation, Kazakh Invest held talsk with leading international companies. A Kazakh delegation visited the production facilities of Sichuan YinHe Chemical Co. Ltd. to discuss technological solutions, environmental standards, and potential localization of production in Kazakhstan.

Following these talks, both sides confirmed their interest in the project and signed the relevant agreement. The initiative will establish a new high‑tech production facility, ensure sustainable demand for local raw materials, and strengthen Kazakhstan’s position in the global chrome processing market.

