12 new schools and 7 healthcare facilities to be built in Aktobe region by yearend

According to him, the region is implementing 29 projects under the national project “Modernization of Rural Healthcare.” To date, 22 healthcare facilities have been completed and equipped with the necessary medical equipment and personnel, ensuring quality medical care for approximately 13,000 rural residents.

Construction of seven more healthcare facilities is planned by the end of the year.

“As a result, over 4,000 additional people will have access to medical care,” the akim said.

The facilities are being built across several districts, including the villages of Togyz, Sarysay, and Shokysu in Shalkar district, the village of Nura in Irgyz district, the villages of Zharyk and Kaindy in Mugalzhar district, and the village of Begaly in Kobda District.

Shakharov emphasized that education development remains a key priority in the region’s social policy.

“To provide a modern learning environment, eight new schools have been opened for residents of the region this year,” he said.

A total of 12 additional educational facilities will be opened, and gymnasiums for three existing schools will be completed, greatly enhancing the infrastructure for sports and extracurricular activities by the yearend.

Additionally, in 2025, the region continues to implement the national project “Keleshsek Mektepteri” (Schools of the Future).

As part of this project, 12 schools with a combined capacity of 9,100 students are being constructed, addressing the increasing demand for modern, high-quality educational institutions.

Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported, Aktobe region has attracted 892 billion tenge in investments, a 129% increase since the start of 2025.