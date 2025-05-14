Aktobe native enters Kazakhstan’s Book of Records for largest collection of cow ankle bones

Yerbolat was officially recognized as a holder of a certificate of Kazakhstan’s Book of Records for setting a record for collecting 3,378 cow ankle bones for 12 years.

He was also presented with the badge Altyn Saka (Golden Saka) for his contribution to the promotion of the national sport - ankle bone shooting (Assyk game).

The Aktobe native says he has a dream to enter the Guinness Book of Records for the world’s largest ankle bone or cow sculpture made of ankle bones.

Yerbolat is hosting an exhibition in his home, featuring a collection of nearly 3,400 ankle bones as well as ankle bones from sheep, rare ones, and pendant lamps made of shoulder blades, spinal bones, rib bones and horns.