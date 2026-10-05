Aktau port to deepen waters amid Caspian Sea decline

The project comes amid the continued decline in the level of the Caspian Sea, which is affecting navigation conditions and the operation of the port.

Around 1.3 million cubic meters of soil will be removed as part of the project, increasing the depth of the port’s waters to 6-7 meters. According to the ministry, the dredging is expected to increase the port’s capacity and boost cargo volumes along the TITR by up to 30%, while potentially reducing maritime freight costs by around 10-15%.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Transport

The project is also expected to attract further investment in port infrastructure while improving maritime safety.

According to the ministry, the work is proceeding on schedule, with regular meetings held to coordinate the project and address any issues as they arise.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Transport

The dredging is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Transport

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Transport Ministry had announced the launch of a digital system to exchange international road transport permits with Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Kyrgyzstan.