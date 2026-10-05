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    Aktau port to deepen waters amid Caspian Sea decline

    13:27, 5 October 2026

    Major dredging work has begun at the port of Aktau to improve the reliability of its infrastructure and increase the efficiency of cargo transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport.

    Aktau port to deepen waters amid Caspian Sea decline
    Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Transport

    The project comes amid the continued decline in the level of the Caspian Sea, which is affecting navigation conditions and the operation of the port.

    Around 1.3 million cubic meters of soil will be removed as part of the project, increasing the depth of the port’s waters to 6-7 meters. According to the ministry, the dredging is expected to increase the port’s capacity and boost cargo volumes along the TITR by up to 30%, while potentially reducing maritime freight costs by around 10-15%.

    Aktau port to deepen waters amid Caspian Sea decline
    Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Transport

    The project is also expected to attract further investment in port infrastructure while improving maritime safety.

    According to the ministry, the work is proceeding on schedule, with regular meetings held to coordinate the project and address any issues as they arise.

    Aktau port to deepen waters amid Caspian Sea decline
    Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Transport

    The dredging is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

    Aktau port to deepen waters amid Caspian Sea decline
    Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Transport

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Transport Ministry had announced the launch of a digital system to exchange international road transport permits with Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Kyrgyzstan.

    TITR Transport Aktau Kazakhstan Caspian Sea
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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