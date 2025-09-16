EN
    Oilseed crop area reaches 495,000 ha in Akmola region

    13:39, 16 September 2025

    Akmola region continues to expand its acreage of high-yielding oilseed crops in accordance with the instructions of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    Harvesting
    Photo credit: Akorda press service

    According to the Akorda press service, the area has increased by 2.5 times compared to 2023, reaching 495,000 hectares.

    One of the successful multipurpose enterprises is Zerendi Saqtau Onimderi LLP. The director, Yerbol Zhauarov, said the enterprise is engaged in growing grain and leguminous crops in addition to breeding cattle and horses.

    The agricultural enterprise also has its own oil mill with a capacity of 2,500 tons, as well as a poultry farm and a flour mill.

    As Kazinform earlier reported, Akmola region’s crop acreage hit 5.5 million ha.

     

