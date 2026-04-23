Akmola region to build grain deep-processing plant

The Government approved the signing of an investment agreement between the Agriculture Ministry and Asia Altyn Dan LLP. Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov signed the resolution.

A modern, high-tech grain deep-processing plant will become one of the largest in the country's agro-industrial processing sector, with a focus on biotechnological, zero-waste grain processing. The total investment will amount to 300 billion tenge, and the plant’s capacity will reach up to 6 million tons of products per year.

The plant will provide full-cycle grain processing: flour, cereals, animal feed, and other high-value-added products.

Its development will help diversify Kazakhstan’s export portfolio, reduce import dependence and generate around 800 new jobs.

Annual training of 40 specialists in bioengineering and technical fields, including international internships, will be provided.

In addition, a modern research and technology laboratory will be built at the plant.

The project will also provide the construction of a multi-functional sports and wellness complex with a swimming pool and martial arts halls, accessible to the public and annual funding for social initiatives in education, culture, sports, youth policy, and healthcare.

The launch of the plant will strengthen food and economic security, increase the share of processed products in exports, and reinforce Kazakhstan’s position as a supplier of high-tech agro-industrial goods rather than raw materials.

Norably, Kazakhstan boosts grain and flour exports to nearly 9 million tons.