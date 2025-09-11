Akmola region to attract billions in investment, launch digital project

The Governor of the region, Marat Akhmetzhanov, chaired a meeting in Kokshetau with heads of district administrations, community leaders, entrepreneurs, and chiefs of various government departments and agencies to discuss the Presidential Address.

Governor Akhmetzhanov highlighted that the Address "sets key priorities: ensuring macroeconomic stability, reviewing the investment policy and business conditions, creating an ecosystem for digital assets, unlocking industrial potential, and strengthening the rule of law ideology within society. This document outlines the country's future development path not only from a socio-economic perspective but a political one as well. The digital agenda is becoming the major driver of comprehensive modernization."

Deputy Governor Yernar Zharkeshev outlined the priorities of a new economic policy based on investments and digitalization, as well as the tangible results already achieved in the region.

"Since the start of the year, the region's economy has attracted nearly KZT 456 billion in investment - a 50% increase from last year," he said. "In total, 226 projects creating 2,500 jobs are being executed. These projects include a plant for aluminum products in Tselinograd district, a grain processing factory in Kokshetau, and an expansion of agricultural machinery manufacture. These initiatives are creating a new cycle of economic development where every tenge invested works to boost production, employment, and increase the revenue base of the local budgets."

He added that the Aqmola Industrial Zone is developing a portfolio of seven major projects that will create over 4,500 jobs. Great prospects are also opening up in gold mining, rare-earth metal processing, and the energy sector.

According to Zharkeshev, the region is already implementing the 2025-2030 Digitalization Strategy and Digital Transformation Map.

"We are creating a full-fledged digital ecosystem," he stated. "The Regional Management Center is implementing predictive analytics, centralized data monitoring, and KPI-based management. We are also launching the Aqmola Region Score system to show the real-time performance of each district and city. Our strategic plans include creating a digital twin of the territory and a digital General Plan. This will allow us to transition to data-driven management and increase transparency in all our work. Most importantly, digitalization will cover not just utilities and transport, but also agriculture, the environment, and land resources. To achieve this, we are creating the Artificial Intelligence Council under the Akimat (regional administration) to ensure that digital policy decisions are made by consensus with consideration of experts and businesses' opinions."

Public officers, entrepreneurs, and representatives from the agricultural sector expressed confidence that this synergy would strengthen the region's economic potential and cement its leading position in Kazakhstan.

"The Head of State proposed a new concept for building a strong Kazakhstan based on honesty, sustainable development, and the rule of law. In this context, the country's digitalization is aimed at ensuring that all measures taken and conditions created for the population serve exclusively to build a bright future. If all the tasks outlined in the Address are systematically implemented, Kazakhstan will become a powerful state," said Zhabal Yergaliyev, Social Counsellor to the Governor.

Social payments were also on the meeting's agenda. It was mentioned that the President emphasized that aid must be targeted, with state resources directed toward key development areas. Experts voiced support for this approach.

"We have seen the number of benefits and payments constantly increase in recent years, but they haven't always reached those who truly need them," said Kabduali Kulushev, Chairman of the Akmola Regional Public Council. "As a result, the state ended up with massive obligations, yet the public didn't always feel a return. It is crucial that the President underlined a targeted approach. This means assistance will be provided to the most vulnerable - large families, people with disabilities, and orphans. This will free up significant resources to invest in what all citizens need: new schools, hospitals, and modern infrastructure. This isn't a rejection of social support, but a way to make it more orderly and effective."

Concluding the meeting, Governor Marat Akhmetzhanov emphasized that the President's Address serves as the cornerstone for the region's development in the coming years.

"This is not just a political statement but a clear roadmap," he said. "It is about justice, development, and optimism, which must become the foundation for the life of every citizen and society as a whole. We, the authorities, the business community, and every resident of the region, must work together to accomplish all the tasks set. Only then can we ensure sustainable economic growth and raise the living standards of the population."

