Akmola region records historic harvest with 7.6 mln tons of grain

This year has been exceptionally successful — even historic — for farmers in the Akmola region. According to the regional Department of Agriculture and Land Relations, the measures taken enabled local farmers to boost grain yields and complete the harvest efficiently and on schedule. As a result, the region gathered 7.6 million tons of grain and 650,000 tons of oilseeds — the highest figures in its history. In total, 4.68 million ha of cropland were harvested, with an average yield of 16.3 c/ha, and 75% of the grain was classified as top-grade.

“This success was made possible by early financing through the Ken Dala and Ken Dala–2 programs, under which 928 agricultural producers received loans totaling 118.7 billion tenge. This funding ensured the high-quality implementation of all agrotechnical measures,” the department noted.

Chemical weed control covered 4.2 million ha, locust treatment — 328,000 ha, and disease and pest control — about 2 million ha, all well above last year’s levels. The use of mineral fertilizers tripled, while the volume of high-reproduction seeds grew by 52,000 tons.

Over the first nine months of the year, local farmers purchased 1,562 units of agricultural machinery worth 57.1 billion tenge.

“The preferential leasing program played a major role in updating the machine fleet. 1,105 units of machinery were purchased for 43.6 billion tenge through this initiative,” the department added.

During the harvest campaign, 7,000 grain harvesters were deployed, including 4,800 modern high-performance combines, about 2,700 reapers, and 4,800 trucks. Farmers also received 84,400 tons of subsidized diesel fuel at 254 tenge per liter. Additionally, the Government of Kazakhstan allocated another 11,000 tons of diesel fuel for drying grain and oilseed crops.

The region has ample storage capacity totaling 7.2 million tons, including 66 grain reception centers with a combined capacity of 4.3 million tons and 1,500 on-farm storages holding 2.9 million tons. Grain bags are also used for both wet and dry grain, while 264 grain dryers ensure proper processing and preservation of the harvest.

For next year’s sowing season, 539,800 tons of grain and legume seeds have already been fully prepared and stored.

Overall, the department reported that Akmola region’s gross agricultural output is projected to reach 1.2 trillion tenge by the end of 2025, further solidifying its status as a leader in Kazakhstan’s agricultural sector.

