Akmola region harvests over 7.6 mln tons of grain

The akim emphasized the region’s key role in ensuring Kazakhstan’s food security.

“Moreover, the region holds a special place as one of the country’s main agro-industrial centers and its primary grain-producing area. The area under harvest has grown by 300,000 ha to 5.5 million ha. Thanks to the dedicated work of our farmers, a record grain harvest has been achieved, with an average yield of 16.3 c/ha, resulting in 7.6 million tons of grain,” said Akhmetzhanov.

Approximately 70% of the harvested grain is of high quality. Akmola’s grain is increasingly reaching international markets, with over 3.5 million tons exported so far this year to countries near and far, including China, Iran, Italy, Belgium, Sweden, Latvia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Azerbaijan.

“A memorandum signed with Estonia’s Muuga grain terminal has enabled exports of 209,000 tons to Italy, Belgium, and Estonia. Following the President’s directive, the sown area of high-value oilseed crops has grown 2.5 times over the past two years, reaching 500,000 ha for the first time. This has resulted in a harvest of around 600,000 tons of oilseeds, generating agricultural products valued at approximately 100 billion tenge,” the regional head added.

This year, over 250 billion tenge has been invested in the agro-industrial sector, tripling the use of mineral fertilizers. Through a preferential leasing program, 1,600 new agricultural machines worth 62 billion tenge were acquired. In addition, farmers received 172,000 tons of subsidized diesel fuel at 254 tenge per liter.

As reported earlier, Akmola region has kicked off a construction of the first deep grain processing plant.