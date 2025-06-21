Akmola region attracts 1.1 trillion tenge in investments

Located not far from Astana, it covers some 1,000 hectares. Seven investment projects worth 1.1 trillion tenge are being developed there. Investors are from Kazakhstan, China, Türkiye and Singapore. It is planned to create over 4,500 jobs.

Governor of Akmola region Marat Akhmetzhanov and Kazakh Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov attended the opening ceremony.

The governor said the new industrial zone would give a new impetus to the development of the region, create conditions for production and help attract investments. The Minister said the project is of great importance for the whole country since it generates new workplaces and supports industrial development.

One of the largest projects is the wheat deep processing plant by China’s Dalian Hesheng Holdings. It will invest 900 billion tenge. The plant will be built in three stages by 2028. The plant will create some 1,000 jobs.

Among other projects are:

a clinker production plant (Terracottas Astana Ceramic LPP, Kazakhstan),

a fertilizers and pesticides production agrochemical complex (YDA Group, Turkiye),

a liquefied natural gas production plant (Kazakh Institute of Oil and Gas),

a transport and logistics center (Atasu Group),

and an agricultural machinery production (Remsintez RK).

Earlier, it was reported that a full-cycle textile mill covering from cotton processing to finished products is under construction in Turkistan region with the participation of a Chinese investor.