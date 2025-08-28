Akku Sapiyeva shines at World Ballroom Dance Championships

Akku Sapiyeva, 13, has been dancing since the age of four.

“Dance is not only a sport but also an art — a way of expressing emotions and inner feelings through the body and facial expression,” she shared.

She noted that taking part in the championships was a significant milestone.

“I am very grateful to my coaches, Yekaterina Vladimirovna and Karina Rustamovna. Thanks to them, I felt well-prepared and confident in every movement. My family’s support is also very important to me — they are the ones who help me through difficult times and celebrate my victories,” the young athlete said.

Akku is the daughter of London 2012 Olympic champion and two-time world boxing champion Serik Sapiyev. Her success highlights the continuity of sporting traditions and the importance of family legacy in nurturing the next generation of athletes.

The tournament brought together 124 participants from 28 countries.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s trap shooting team claimed a bronze medal at the 16th Asian Shooting Championships in Shymkent.