Akim of W Kazakhstan region holds talks with Chairman of People’s Government of Jiangsu Province

“Kazakhstan considers China a strategic partner in key areas of cooperation. Our two countries share a historic friendship, built over centuries on principles of good neighborliness and mutual respect, while maintaining independent paths of development. This has been emphasized repeatedly during high-level meetings between the leaders of our two nations. West Kazakhstan region serves as the ‘western gateway’ of Kazakhstan. Given our close trade and economic ties with China, we are ready to further expand bilateral cooperation and implement mutually beneficial projects,” said Turegaliyev.

Governor Xu Kunlin also expressed a strong interest in deepening trade and economic cooperation with the region. He highlighted Jiangsu Province’s successful track record of working with Kazakhstan, pointing to several completed joint projects as proof of this productive partnership.

During the talks, both sides discussed prospects for deepening trade and economic cooperation between West Kazakhstan region and Jiangsu Province, one of China’s most developed industrial regions.

The akim of the West Kazakhstan region emphasized the region’s strategic interest in developing direct ties with Chinese industrial and logistics centers. He also highlighted the strong growth in trade turnover, noting that in 2024, trade between West Kazakhstan and China increased by 25%, reaching 88.4 million US dollars.

Special attention was given to the implementation of projects in the following areas:

production of agricultural and automotive machinery,

processing of solid household waste and agricultural products,

construction and modernization of treatment facilities,

development of logistics routes along the China — Central Asia — Europe corridor.

The two sides agreed to enhance bilateral engagement and increase the participation of Chinese investors in West Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial and industrial sectors.

At the end of the meeting, the regional akim expressed gratitude to the Jiangsu provincial leadership for their warm welcome and voiced confidence that the agreements reached would lay a strong foundation for continued, mutually beneficial cooperation.

The meeting was held with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the People’s Republic of China.

