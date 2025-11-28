Akim is a public servant who directly interacts with society - President

The Head of State noted that “an akim is, above all, a public servant who directly interacts with society.”

The President emphasized the importance of the meeting, which brought together 80% of the akims of rural districts.

According to him, the situation in rural areas is a matter of strategic importance for Kazakhstan

“After all, the roots of our people lie in the aul (village). Strong villages are the foundation of the well-being and prosperity of the entire country. Therefore, the requirements for rural district akims, and the tasks assigned to them, are of special significance,” he said.

“A rural akim must be a truly competent specialist, thoroughly familiar with both the specifics of the village itself and the aspirations of its residents,” he stressed.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the first rural governors’ meeting kicked off in the Kazakh capital.