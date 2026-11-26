Created in 1862, the oil painting was estimated at £500,000-700,000 and appeared at auction for the first time. It depicts the Venetian island of San Giorgio Maggiore under moonlight.

The artwork came from a private collection in Estonia, where it had remained in the same family for generations after being acquired in St. Petersburg in the late 19th century. According to Sotheby’s, the painting was taken to Estonia when the family fled Russia amid the upheaval and civil war following the Bolshevik Revolution.

The painting was part of Sotheby’s Fabergé, Imperial & Revolutionary Art auction, which featured more than 350 lots, including Russian paintings and works by Fabergé and other masters of Russian decorative arts.

According to TASS, Aivazovsky’s paintings The Bay of Naples with Capri in the Distance, An American Steamer in a Rough Sea, and Shipwreck also sold for £512,000 ($670,000), £218,000 ($285,000), and £154,000 ($200,000), respectively. Shipwreck by Moonlight and Winter Landscape in Ukraine fetched £448,000 ($585,000) each.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a Vincent van Gogh painting sold for $190.4 million at Sotheby’s in New York on November 18, setting a new auction record for the Dutch artist.