AirPods Max 2 What’s new

Improved noise cancellation and audio

According to Apple, the new headphones deliver up to 1.5 times more effective Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) compared with the previous generation. The improvement comes from the H2 chip and updated computational audio algorithms, helping reduce background sounds such as airplane engines or commuter trains.

Sound quality has also been upgraded with a new high dynamic range amplifier. Apple says the change provides cleaner audio, improved bass consistency, and more natural mids and highs. Spatial Audio has been refined as well, offering better instrument positioning and a more immersive listening experience.

When connected with the included USB-C cable, the headphones support 24-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio, allowing higher fidelity playback across music, movies, and games.

New intelligent features

For the first time in the AirPods Max lineup, several features previously available on other AirPods models are included. These include Adaptive Audio, which automatically adjusts noise cancellation and transparency levels depending on the surroundings, and Conversation Awareness, which lowers playback volume when the user begins speaking.

The headphones also introduce Live Translation, powered by Apple’s AI system Apple Intelligence, enabling real-time language translation during in person conversations.

Other additions include Voice Isolation for clearer calls, studio-quality audio recording for creators, and a camera remote feature that lets users trigger photos or video recordings by pressing the Digital Crown.

Design, price and availability

The headphones will be available in five colors: midnight, starlight, orange, purple, and blue.

Apple says the device incorporates more recycled materials, including recycled rare earth elements in magnets, recycled polyester in ear cushions, and recycled metals in circuit boards. Packaging is entirely fiber-based.

AirPods Max 2 will be available for pre-order on March 25, with retail availability beginning in early April in more than 30 countries. The headphones start at $549 in the United States.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Apple introduced its most affordable MacBook in over a decade.