Aircraft soar over Bayserke: Almaty region hosts aviation festival

The annual open-air festival Sky of Bayserke 2026 brought together aviation enthusiasts, industry professionals, residents, and guests of the region.

Aviation and youth development

A press briefing held as part of the festival focused on developing general aviation in Kazakhstan, inspiring young people to pursue technical careers, building an aviation culture, and promoting the Almaty region's tourism potential.

Speakers included Aidyn Aimbetov, pilot-cosmonaut and Chairman of the Management Board at Baiterek Joint Venture; Yuri Yeltsov, Head of Otan Aeroclub; Vladimir Antsupov, Director General of Tien-Shan Aviation Center; and Omirbek Kenesbayev, President of the Kazakhstan General Aviation Association.

Photo source: gov.kz

At the briefing, experts noted that aviation should not remain confined to the professional sphere. In their view, aviation is one of the key fields that can spark young people's interest in technology and engineering, and help them choose a future career.

Special attention was given to the role of public aviation events, which allow residents not only to learn about aviation firsthand but also to meet professionals working in the field.

Inspiring the next generation of aviators

Industry representatives highlighted the importance of heightening children's and teenagers' interest in such careers as pilots, engineers, and technicians. The chance to see aircraft up close, talk to professionals, and learn about aircraft operations can help young people decide on their future professions.

Furthermore, the meeting also touched on general aviation development. Experts said that building an aviation culture in society, widely disseminating information about the potential of airspace, and systematically organizing public events are key to advancing this field.

Air shows and exhibitions

Following the press conference, the main program of the festival began. The skies above the airfield were filled with aircraft, while visitors got a close-up look at aviation equipment on the ground. Various shows and educational programs were the core of the celebration.

Photo source: gov.kz

Guests had the opportunity to see aircraft up close and learn about the aviation industry. Specialists provided information on aircraft features and aviation careers.

Children and teenagers also showed great interest in the event. Organizers said one of the main goals is to turn young people's interest in the world of flight into real knowledge and professional training.

Sky of Bayserke 2026 aims to promote aviation and showcase the Almaty region's tourism opportunities. Organizers said that combining aviation and tourism can boost interest in the region.

Photo source: gov.kz

Aviation as a gateway to tourism

The Almaty region's natural features and wide-open spaces make it perfect for developing aviation tourism. The festival is seen not only as a display of aircraft but also as a platform for presenting the region's tourist attractions from a new perspective.

The aviation festival in Bayserke is more than an impressive aircraft display – it has become a significant platform for developing general aviation, guiding young people toward technical careers, and showcasing the Almaty region's tourism potential.

As previously reported, Astana Airport served 9.2 million passengers in 2025.