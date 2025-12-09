Air temperatures to plunge in Akmola region

According to the regional emergency situations department, the sharp cold increases the risk of fires in private homes. Officials urge residents to:

Keep chimney dampers open until stoves have fully burned out.

Avoid using flammable materials to heat stoves.

Do not leave heaters on overnight or unattended.

Prevent overloading electrical networks — one powerful appliance per socket.

On December 9 the region is set to brace for snow, blizzards, heavy snow in the north and east, icy conditions in the south and east, and fog in western and northern areas. Night temperatures will drop from –20…–25°C, to –28°C in the north.

On December 10 the region will face snow and drifting snow in the east, fog in western and northern areas. Night temperatures will plunge from –22…–27°C, down to –30°C in the north; daytime –18…–23°C, down to –26°C in the north.

No precipitation is expected on December 11. Night temperatures will stand at –20…–25°C (–15°C in the west and north); daytime –10…–15°C.

As written before, Astana hit by snowfall, some 100 road accidents recorded.