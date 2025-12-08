Astana hit by snowfall, some 100 road accidents recorded

According to the Astana Police Department, 93 traffic accidents have been registered since early morning. Authorities urge drivers to strictly observe speed limits, maintain safe distances, avoid abrupt maneuvers, and slow down well in advance of pedestrian crossings and intersections.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to their vehicle’s technical condition.

“During the winter season, cars must be equipped with winter tires, and failure to comply with this requirement entails liability,” police say.

Meteorologists reported that on the night of December 8, snow cover reached two centimeters. Since the morning, uninterrupted street cleaning works have been underway in the city.

According to the Mayor’s Office, some 3,000 road workers and more than 1,000 specialized vehicles have been deployed to clear snow across the city’s six districts.

Earlier, Kazhydromet warned of a sharp deterioration in weather conditions in the regions.

On December 9-10, in Akmola region, temperatures are expected to drop to -22…-27°C, reaching -30°C in some areas.