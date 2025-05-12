Air temperature to soar as high as 44 degrees Celsius in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s southern and central parts will brace for scorching weather over the next three days. Mercury will soar as high as 35-44 degrees Celsius in the southern regions and 35-38 degrees Celsius, and 30-35 degrees in Akmola region on May 15, mets said in a statement.

Thundershowers and heavy rains accompanied by hail are forecast for the western and northernmost regions of Kazakhstan.

As written before, high fire hazard is issued for Mangistau, Karaganda, Zhetysu, Ulytau, west, north, south of Abay, north, southeast of Zhambyl, mountainous areas of Turkistan, north, west of Almaty, south, west of Atyrau, south, southeast, west of Aktobe, south of Pavlodar, south of Kostanay, northwest, south of East Kazakhstan, west, south, east of Akmola regions.