Air temperature in Kazakhstan to reach 20°C
14:47, 16 March 2026
Daytime air temperatures are expected to continue rising across most of Kazakhstan in the coming days, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Kazhydromet.
However, weather will remain unstable in northern Kazakhstan and in the mountainous areas of the south, where atmospheric fronts are expected to bring rain and snow, icy conditions and stronger winds. Fog is also forecast across the country.
Daytime temperatures are forecast to reach 10–15°C in the west, 15–20°C in the south, and 3–8°C in the north and east.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on the weather forecast for March 16.