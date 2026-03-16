Air temperature in Kazakhstan to reach 20°C

However, weather will remain unstable in northern Kazakhstan and in the mountainous areas of the south, where atmospheric fronts are expected to bring rain and snow, icy conditions and stronger winds. Fog is also forecast across the country.

Daytime temperatures are forecast to reach 10–15°C in the west, 15–20°C in the south, and 3–8°C in the north and east.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on the weather forecast for March 16.